Boulders block highway in Himachal

The Manali-Leh highway in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul-Spiti district was blocked on Sunday after boulders came tumbling down the mountainside, a State disaster management official said.

Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said according to the information received from the Lahaul-Spiti District Emergency Operation Centre, boulders came down near Killing Sarai in Lahaul valley, blocking the Manali-Leh National Highway-3. A team of the Border Roads Organisation has been deployed, he said.


