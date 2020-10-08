Other States

Bodoland poll gets Assam Cabinet nod

The Sarbananda Sonowal-led Assam Cabinet on Wednesday decided to request the State Election Commission to schedule the Bodoland Territorial Council election in December.

The elections to 40 seats in the council were to have been held on April 4 but were deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The council has been under the Governor’s rule since its dissolution on April 27.

“The Cabinet also decided to make Bodo the associate official language in Assam through an ordinance,” Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

