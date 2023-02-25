BJP’s door closed forever for Nitish Kumar, says Amit Shah

February 25, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - Patna

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Saturday announced that BJP’s door closed forever for Nitish Kumar and called him Aaya Ram Gaya Ram (turncoat).

He made this statement during a public rally in Lauriya of West Champaran district in Bihar. Mr. Shah has made his third visit to Bihar ever since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with BJP last year

During his 24 minutes of speech, he used the word ‘ Jungle Raj’ ten times and claimed that if Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar then complete Jungle Raj will return to the State.

“Enough of Aaya Ram Gaya Ram, BJP’s door closed forever for Nitish Kumar. The alliance of Janata Dal United JD(U) and Rashtriya Janata Dal is inauspicious. Their alliance is like water and oil which can never come together. JD(U) is oil and RJD is water, “ Mr. Shah said in the rally organized at the ground of Jain Sahu High School, Lauriya.

Earlier, Mr. Shah had come to Bihar on October 11, 2022 to take part in the birth anniversary programme of Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan at Sitab Diara. Before that, Mr. Shah was in Bihar on 23rd and 24th September, 2022 at Purnia and Kishanganj to discuss the border issue and also to address a public meeting.

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha poll, Mr. Shah is making frequent visits to Bihar. In the last Lok Sabha poll NDA had won 39 seats whereas one has gone to the kitty of Congress.

Mr. Shah accused CM Nitish of becoming opportunist for the dream to become Prime Minister.

“ Vikaswaadi se Awasarwadi ban gaye hai Nitish Kumar (Nitish Kumar has turned opportunist from an evolutionary) for the dream to become Prime Minister. The development of Bihar has totally collapsed due to the desire of Nitish to become PM. There is no place vacant for PM in 2024 for him because once again Modi ji will become the Prime Minister, “ Mr. Shah said.

Mr. Shah alleged that there is complete lawlessness in the State and crime is at its peak in Bihar. Mr. Shah further said that the law and order has collapsed and incidents of murder, kidnapping, dacoity and rape are increasing every day in the regime of Nitish- Kumar. He also pointed out that the sand mafia and liquor mafia have also become very active.

“PFI was making Bihar their safe zone and Nitish Kumar was watching it as mute spectator but Modi ji banned the PFI. From the fire of Lalten (Hurricane lamp is the sign of RJD), the entire state is burning and Nitish does not have guts to douse off the Lalten’s flame. I have come here to make an appeal to teach the lesson of such people so that the habit of changing the political parties stops forever, ” Mr. Shah said.

Mr. Shah stated that to come out from the clutches of Jungle Raj, everyone has to vote for Narendra Modi so that once again BJP comes in power with two third majority. He mentioned that people are dying in hooch tragedies after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar. He also alleged that attempts are being made to change the population statistics in the bordering area.

Union Home Minister reminded that in 2020 Assembly polls, despite BJP getting more seats they offered the post of CM to Nitish Kumar because the party had made a promise to him.

“I have come here for a secret agreement and I also want to challenge Nitish Kumar that he has promised to make chief minister to the son (Tejashwi Prasad Yadav) of Lalu Prasad Yadav. But Nitish Kumar is not revealing the date. I want to tell Nitish Kumar that there should be transparency in democracy. If he has made the promise to make him CM, he must reveal the date so that complete Jungle Raj could be established because half Jungle Raj is already there in Bihar, ” Mr. Shah said and urged the gathering to ask for a date from the Chief Minister.

Union Home Minister of State Nityanand Rai, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP national vice-president Radha Mohan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Bihar legislative council Samrat Choudhary , Rajya Sabha member Satish Chandra Dubey and Lauriya MLA Vinay Bihari and others were present on the occasion.

Mr. Shah shared the data on how NDA gave more financial packages to Bihar in comparison with the UPA government.