JD(U) may announce Nitish Kumar as Prime Ministerial face at mahagathbandhan rally in Purnia

February 23, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Patna

The proposed Ekjutaa (show of unity) rally in Bihar on February 25, by the seven-party ruling alliance of mahagathbandhan, may see the JD(U) announcing the name of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the coalition’s Prime Ministerial face for the 2024 elections.

The joint rally in Purnia, the first such major show of the ‘grand alliance’ after it formed government in Bihar in August 2022, will raise issues of neglect towards the State in the Union Budget and the alleged failures of the BJP-led Centre.

“Yes, our party leaders may announce the name of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the grand alliance’s Prime Ministerial face. Some other parties, too, have supported our move but today I’ll not reveal their names,” a senior JD(U) leader and Minister in Mr. Kumar’s Cabinet told The Hindu, on condition of anonymity. Sources in mahagathbandhan told The Hindu that the ruling ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), too, has supported the move.

Mr. Kumar, on several occasions, had refuted such claims of him being the PM face saying he was “neither interested, nor desirous” of becoming the Prime Minister.

“ Sab phaltu baat hai (all are rubbish talks),” Mr. Kumar had said whenever the media approached him for comments on the matter.

Ami Shah visit

Meanwhile, Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to address a party workers’ conference at Lauria in Valmikinagar Parliamentary constituency of Champaran on February 25.

Later in the day, he would also be addressing the Kisan Majdoor Samagam at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna to mark the birth anniversary celebration of freedom fighter and veteran peasant leader Swami Sahajanand Saraswati. This will be Mr. Shah’s third visit to Bihar after the JD(U) snapped its ties with the BJP in August 2022.

At the Purnia rally, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, his top party leaders, Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and some top leaders of the Left parties are likely to be present. It is learnt that Lalu Prasad, the ailing RJD chief, will address the rally virtually.

From the Congress, none of the big leaders has come out saying they will attend the rally as the party will be convening its two-day plenary session in Raipur of Chhattisgarh from February 24.

Earlier on September 23 2022, BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah addressed a rally on the same Rangbhoomi Maidan (ground) in Purnia, after the JD(U) had severed its ties with the BJP.

A vote bank

The Seemanchal region of north-east Bihar holds political and electoral significance for both the BJP-led NDA and mahagathbandhan. The four districts of Seemanchal area comprising Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar and Araria have four Parliamentary seats and they share border with Bangladesh and West Bengal. These four districts have significant population of Muslims, Extremely Backwards Classes and Yadavs.

“Our Ekjutaa rally will be attended by leaders, supporters and workers of all the seven constituents of the grand alliance from all four districts. Our supporters will also come from the neighbouring districts of Madhepura, Supaul, Saharsha and Bhagalpur,” said senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari.

“There is a need to unite secular forces against communal forces trying to vitiate the social fabric of the State,” he added.

Of the 243 seats in the State Assembly, Seemanchal has 24 of which the BJP holds eight followed by the Congress and RJD with five each. While the JD(U) has four, the CPI(ML) and the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) have one seats each in the region. In the 2020 Assembly poll, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM had won five seats in Seemanchal area but later, four of its MLAs joined the RJD.

Of the four Parliamentary seats in the region, the BJP holds Araria while the JD(U) has Purnia and Katihar. The fourth seat of Kishanganj rests with the Congress. In the 2019 Parliamentary poll, the BJP and JD(U) had contested as allies.