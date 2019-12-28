BJP workers attacking Left leaders: Sarkar

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member and former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar on Friday alleged that whenever the Left leaders and members protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens, they are attacked by BJP workers while the police stand inactive.
In a letter to Director General of Police Akhil Kumar Shukla, Mr. Sarkar said that BJP workers attacked the CPI(M)-led Left Front leaders and members when they organised rallies against the Act and the NRC at Belonia and Udaipur in southern Tripura.
“Many, including former Minister Ratan Bhowmik, were injured. Despite the protest rallies being organised with the permission of the authorities, the BJP cadres attacked the peaceful agitators and the police remained silent spectator,” Mr. Sarkar said.
