BJP wins big in U.P. local body polls, Yogi says win signifies voters’ faith in the pro-people policies of BJP-government

May 13, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Lucknow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh on May 13 registered a resounding victory in Urban Local Body polls winning all the 17 Mayoral seats and winning or leading a majority of 1,420 councillors seats in Municipal Corporations, members seats across Nagar Panchayats and Nagar Palika Parishads.

Out of 544 Nagar Panchayat chairman seats, the BJP won 30 and is leading on more than 200 as per the latest available data, while out of 1,420 councillors seat in Municipal Corporations the party has won or is leading on more than half the seats. In the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, out of 100 seats whose results have been declared the BJP won 56, Samajwadi Party (SP) 16, independents 19, while the Congress won four seats, AIMIM and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won two seats each.

The saffron party candidate Bihari Lal Arya became the mayor from Jhansi after winning with a margin of over 83,000 votes. In Prayagraj the BJP’s Ganesh Kesarwani defeated the SP’s Ajay Srivastava by a thumping margin of over one lakh votes. Ajay Singh won the post of Mayor in Saharanpur Municipal Corporation, Girishpati Tripathi won from Ayodhya, Manglesh Srivastava from Gorakhpur, Ashok Tiwari from Varanasi, Pramila Pandey from Kanpur, Prashant Singhal from Aligarh, Harikant Ahluwalia from Meerut, Archana Verma from Shahjahanpur, Sushma Kharwal from Lucknow, Umesh Gautam from Bareilly and Sunita Dayal from Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) came second on 10 out of 17 Mayor seats, while in the remaining seven Mayor seats, the BJP defeated the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) whose candidates came second, including in Agra Municipal Corporation.

After the victory in these Urban Body polls Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was leading the BJP’s campaign — holding 50 rallies across the State — thanked the voters for forming a triple engine government. “Heartiest congratulations to all the dedicated and hardworking workers of U.P. BJP and the citizens of Uttar Pradesh, on the resounding victory of the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh local body polls. This emphatic victory reflects the successful guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and immense public faith in the pro-people, developmental and inclusive policies of the double engine government. Congratulations to all the people of the state for forming a triple engine government,” said Mr. Adityanath.

Uttar Pradesh Urban Body polls, held in two phases on May 4 and 11 across 75 districts, was the last major pan-State elections going into the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. At least 4.32 crore voters were to elect 1,420 councillors to Municipal Corporations and 5,327 members to Nagar Panchayats and 7,177 members to Nagar Palika Parishads apart from electing 17 Mayors. The voter turnout was recorded at 52% in the first phase, while the second phase witnessed over 50% polling.

U.P. BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary called the victory a symbol of public’s faith towards the developmental policies of the double engine BJP government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “This wonderful and historic victory is a symbol of the unwavering faith of the public towards the developmental policies of the double engine BJP government led by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji,” wrote Mr. Chaudhary, on social networking site Twitter.

The main opposition SP, alleged rigging in counting at various place demanding immediate action by the Election Commission. “How about one lakh more votes were counted during the counting of votes in the Gorakhpur mayoral election? Government should clarify. Election Commission should take cognizance of the malpractices done with the democratic process,” said the SP, in a statement.

In the campaign trail the saffron party focused on ‘law and order’ situation in U.P. claiming it improved under the Yogi government and asked citizens to vote for a triple-engine government, while also alleging that before 2017 workers belonging to a political party used to roam around with guns to terrorize businessmen and common citizens — signalling at the SP. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party’s campaign centred around local issues which also manifested in their agenda document with the party promising proper mechanism for drainage removal in cities, opening Samajwadi canteens and an urban employment guarantee scheme on the lines of MGNREGA.

The Urban Body polls in the most populous State happened after the Supreme Court allowed the State Election Commission to hold elections with the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota in line with the report from the Uttar Pradesh Backward Classes Commission.