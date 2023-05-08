India, it would appear, is in perpetual election mode. Every State Assembly election, analysts believe, will tell us about the mood of the people as the country moves towards the big one – the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
Will Narendra Modi be able to grab a third term as Prime Minister? Does the Opposition have enough to see it across the finish line in 2024? Is the conviction and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament a turning point for the Opposition? Does the Congress reaching out to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal carry political meaning? What about the noises emanating from within the NCP – will the Opposition alliance hold firm till 2024 in Maharashtra?
Guest: Poornima Joshi, Political Editor and Delhi bureau chief of The Hindu Business Line.
Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu.
Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian
