The prospects of Narendra Modi and the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections | In Focus podcast

With a year to go for the LS elections, Poornima Joshi lays out the possible outcomes and whether it will be an easy win for the BJP.

May 08, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST

Amit Baruah
Amit Baruah

India, it would appear, is in perpetual election mode. Every State Assembly election, analysts believe, will tell us about the mood of the people as the country moves towards the big one – the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. 

Will Narendra Modi be able to grab a third term as Prime Minister? Does the Opposition have enough to see it across the finish line in 2024? Is the conviction and disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament a turning point for the Opposition? Does the Congress reaching out to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal carry political meaning? What about the noises emanating from within the NCP – will the Opposition alliance hold firm till 2024 in Maharashtra? 

Guest: Poornima Joshi, Political Editor and Delhi bureau chief of The Hindu Business Line. 

Host: Amit Baruah, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu. 

Edited by Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

