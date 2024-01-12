GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP sweeps Assam tribal council elections

The party had a head-start in the 28-member North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council with six seats won unopposed

January 12, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

The Bharatiya Janata Party swept the elections to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous District (NCHAC) council covering the district of Dima Hasao.

Unprecedented violence had marked the campaign for the elections to the 28 constituencies of the council held on January 8.

The BJP won 24 seats – six of the uncontested – when the results were available by 8 p.m. Two seats were won by independent candidates.

The contest, however, was closer than the outcome suggested. For instance, Ratan Jarambusa of the BJP scraped past independent candidate Pronen Haflongbar in the Kalachand constituency by one vote.

The BJP formed the NCHAC government in 2019 after winning 19 seats. The next best was Congress with two seats. Independent candidates won most of the other seats.

The NCHAC is the third tribal council under the Sixth Schedule in Assam where the BJP rules on its own or in alliance with regional parties. The other two are the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council and the Bodoland Territorial Council.

