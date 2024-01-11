GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assam govt denied nod for night halts at two places during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Congress

January 11, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on January 11 said the Assam government has denied night-stay permissions at public grounds for its leaders in two districts during the ensuing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Addressing a press conference, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia said the party is now looking for alternative arrangements of private farmlands for stationing the containers, where senior national leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, will halt for a night.

"We sought a school ground at Gogamukh in Dhemaji district for only the night stay by parking our container vehicles. The permission was initially given, but at the last moment it was withdrawn," he said.

ALSO READ
Manipur government denies permission to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rally

In a similar manner, a college in Jorhat district refused to allow us for one night at its playground, he said.

"The BJP is declining our democratic right to hold a march, which is not even a political programme," Mr. Saikia alleged.

"We are not aware of the position in other districts as the application process was done online and we have not heard yet. We are now seeking support from individuals and private firms for using their grounds for night halts," he added.

Without sharing details, the senior Congress leader said the party has finalised necessary grounds in Jorhat and Dhemaji districts for overnight halt of its leaders and workers.

The Yatra, to be led by MP Rahul Gandhi, will commence from Imphal on January 14 and culminate on March 20 in Mumbai. The Assam leg of the march is scheduled from January 18 to 25.

"The party which did not fight for India's freedom is ruling the country now. They don't want us to highlight people's rights. Freedom is endangered by fascist and undemocratic BJP," Mr. Saikia said.

He stressed that this march will be brought out for economic, social and political justice of the people of the country and to make them aware of their constitutional rights.

Asked if the Congress will politically gain in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Assam due to this march, Mr. Saikia said it will be decided by the people of the state.

The leader of the opposition along with other senior office bearers of the party released a booklet containing details of the entire march.

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is planned to cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states.

