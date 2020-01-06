BJP starts door-to-door campaign to garner support for CAA

In a bid to garner support for the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday kicked-off the BJP’s “Sampark Abhiyan” campaign here.

As a part of the campaign, the Chief Minister visited the houses of a few people and informed them about the CAA.

‘Misinformation on Act’

Addressing a gathering, Mr. Khattar hit out at the Congress and other Opposition parties, accusing them of spreading misinformation on CAA.

“The CAA has been passed by Parliament with an aim to provide citizenship to the minorities coming to India from neighbouring countries that are being oppressed there in the name of religion. But a few Opposition parties are misguiding the people of the country by spreading false information without understanding the provisions of the Act,” he said.

He said it is being propagated among the Muslims that it is a law to take away the citizenship of the country from them, whereas in reality, it is to give citizenship.

Flays attack on devotees

Condemning the incident of attack and stone-pelting on Sikh devotees at the historic Gurdwara Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, Mr. Khattar said that protest would be registered, if required, against Pakistan and other countries like Afghanistan and Bangladesh to ensure that the minorities there are not oppressed in the name of religion and their rights are protected.

Minister’s visit

In Chandigarh, Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur started the party’s door-to-door campaign by meeting people in Sector 38.

He said that CAA would benefit scores of people and it was wrong to say that it would harm minority communities.