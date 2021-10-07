Other States

BJP releases candidate list for bypolls on October 30

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released a list of candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls to be held on October 30.

The bypolls to Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) and Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) Lok Sabha seats were necessitated following the death of sitting members.

The BJP is fielding Mahesh Gavit from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gyaneswar Patil from Khandwa, and Brigadier Khushal Thakur (retd) from Mandi, a party release said.

The party also announced the names of 16 candidates for Assembly bypolls — four for bypolls in West Bengal, three each in Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, two each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, and one each in Andhra Pradesh and Haryana.

The Election Commission had last month announced bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 30 Assembly seats across the country. Counting of votes will take place on November 2.


