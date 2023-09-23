BJP president J.P. Nadda to visit Bihar on October 5

September 23, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Patna

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda is scheduled to visit Bihar on October 5 to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of Kailashpati Mishra, one of the founding members of the party and towering BJP leader from Bihar, at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna.

Ever since the ruling party, JD(U), had snapped its ties with the BJP in August 2022 to form mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, Left and other smaller parties, the senior BJP leaders have been visiting the State regularly to pep up State party leaders and workers for the upcoming parliamentary poll next year.

Since then, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has visited Bihar five times in different Lok Sabha constituencies to announce that all doors of the BJP have been shut forever for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Mr. Shah, recently on September 16, had visited Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district to address a public rally where he slammed both the ruling coalition partners in the State – the JD(U) and the RJD.

Following which, the State BJP leaders too have reiterating that Nitish Kumar now could never make a comeback to the BJP, despite his “occasional photo-ops with the Prime Minister”. On being asked, Mr. Kumar, recently, said he “does not take notice of what BJP leaders say about him”.

The BJP is also planning to organise several events across Bihar till November 3 to celebrate Mishra’s 100th birth anniversary.

“The Lok Sabha polls are just months away and every party has been making its own plans and preparations to pep up its workers and aware its voters, so we too are celebrating this opportunity. What’s new in it?”, asked a State BJP leader, requesting anonymity. “In the coming 2024 LS polls, BJP in Bihar will win not less than 30 out of total 40 seats”, he asserted.

State BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, said, “The BJP is a cadre-based party and our party chief is coming to meet party workers and state leaders as well to make them gear up for the upcoming polls”.

“Let Mr. Nadda come and go. Earlier, their (BJP) leader Amit Shah had come and gone on several occasions. They want to polarise the voters of Bihar on the lines of caste, class and creed, but their plan is not going to be successful this time as people of Bihar have come to know their electoral design. They are exposed now,” alleged senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari. The JD(U) and the Congress leaders too echoed similar and dared BJP to win even 10 seats in Bihar in next Lok Sabha elections in 2024.