BJP in Bihar accuses State administration for targeted vandalism

A transport vehicle after it was set on fire by protestors during Bihar Bandh, called to protest against Centre’s ‘Agnipath’ scheme, in Jehanabad, on June 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ally JD(U) retorts asking why the State administrations in BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh and Haryana do not stop anti-Agnipath protestors there and that it does not need BJP’s advice.

As the anti-Agnipath stir continued for the fourth consecutive day in Bihar on Saturday, ruling alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party accused the State administration for targeted vandalism and cautioned, “if it continues, it will not be good for anyone” to which ally JD(U) reacted saying that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar knew how to run the administration.

“Nothing wrong with protest as everyone has got right to oppose. We are from different political parties and everyone has got right to protest but targeting people at the behest of administration, torching offices of a particular party with police acting as mute spectators is wrong. What isn’t happening in India, is happening in Bihar and if it continues, it will not be good for anyone,” said State BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal.

Mr. Jaiswal’s residence and business establishment in his home town Bettiah in West Champaran district was attacked and vandalized by anti-Agnipath protestors on June 17. Senior State BJP leader and Deputy chief minister Renu Devi, who too comes from West Champaran, had to put off her visit due to the protest on the same day while earlier the vehicles of BJP MLAs Aruna Devi and Vinay Bihari’s were damaged by protestors. “What action has been taken against policemen who have been mute spectators during protest?” asked Mr. Jaiswal while asserting, “as the State BJP chief, I oppose such lackadaisical approach of the administration”.

However, soon after, the ruling alliance partner JD(U) reacted, saying, “lessons from BJP is not needed”. “Instead of clearing doubts of protestors on Agnipath scheme, BJP is accusing the State administration. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar knows well how to run an administration and he is known in the country for his good governance.”

“What is happening in other BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh and Haryana?” he asked. “Why is Mr. Jaiswal not asking governments there to fire upon protesting students and get thousands of them killed?” said JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh. Mr. Singh further said, “lessons from BJP’s Sanjay Jaiswal is not needed. Such a reaction shows that he is not stable”. Mr. Singh also said that “violence cannot be justified”.

Meanwhile, the State police said that over 325 people, who indulged in violent protests were arrested and about 60 FIRs have been lodged in the State.