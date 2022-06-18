Punjab, Haryana Congress members step up ante against Agnipath

Party asks Punjab CM to bring resolution against scheme in Punjab Assembly, submits memorandum to Haryana Governor

The Congress party in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday stepped up ante in stir against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment scheme, amid protests against scheme in the States.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly, Congress’s Partap Singh Bajwa asked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Punjab government to bring forth a resolution against the Agnipath scheme announced by the Government of India, during the upcoming session of the Punjab Assembly.

He also demanded the Punjab government to take an all-party delegation to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain the reasons for immediately rolling back the Agnipath scheme.

Mr. Bajwa said, the Punjab government must take these steps immediately, if Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is indeed interested in protecting the interests of the youth of Punjab. “We must stand united behind the future generations of Punjabis and protect their interests immediately,” he said.

In Punjab, a group of protesters damaged window panes at the Ludhiana railway station, while in Jalandhar, protesters staged a march in the town against the scheme. In Haryana, some protesters set a vehicle on fire outside Mahendergarh railway station. Demonstrations were also held in Sonipat and protesters blocked the Rohtak-Panipat highway. In Kaithal, Fatehabad and Jind as well protest marches were held.

A delegation of Congress leaders submitted a memorandum to the representative of the Haryana Governor on the scheme. A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), chaired by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda was held to discuss party programs.

Mr. Hooda said the Agnipath scheme is neither in the interest of the country nor in the interest of the youth. “Contract recruitment is playing with the future of the youth and the security of the country. Before doing military reform, it is very important to consult with all the sections affected by it,” he said.

He said that the memorandum also maintained that the Enforcement Directorate is acting against Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at the behest of the government due to political vendetta and the Congress party stands strongly against such vendetta.