BJP hoodwinking both Marathas and OBCs over reservation issue, says Patole

A conclave of OBC leaders was held in Nagpur in the wake of the intensification of the Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil

October 17, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST - Pune

Shoumojit Banerjee
MPCC President Nana Patole.

MPCC President Nana Patole. | Photo Credit: PTI

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been deceiving both the Maratha and OBC communities over granting reservation, alleged Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on October 16, while stating that the Congress would conduct a caste-base survey if it came to power after the 2024 elections.

“Since 2014, despite forming governments at both the Centre and the State, the BJP has been hoodwinking various communities agitating for a quota with its hollow promises. Today, the Maratha, the OBC and Dhangar communities are on the boil over the reservation issue in the State. Their demands are valid. The Congress will ensure that the quota issue comes on track as soon as it comes to power next year. However, to do this, a caste-based survey is essential and our party will conduct it,” said Mr. Patole, himself a prominent OBC leader in the State.

The MPCC chief, who was speaking in Mumbai after a meeting on the OBC reservation issue, claimed that Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was playing “both sides” by promising the Marathas a quota on the one hand and assuring the OBC community that its existing reservation benefits would not be sacrificed to give reservation to the Maratha community.

Meanwhile, a conclave of OBC leaders was held in Nagpur today in the wake of the intensification of the Maratha quota agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil.

Congressman Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and another OBC leader, was present at the conclave.

OBC leader and ex-MLA Prakash Shendge said that the community’s reservation benefits should not be infringed upon while granting a quota to the Maratha community

While OBC leaders at the conclave said there were no two opinions that the Maratha community ought to be given a quota, they warned the community would strongly oppose Mr. Jarange-Patil if the Eknath Shinde led government caved into his demands of Maratha reservation at the expense of OBC reservation.

Mr. Jarange-Patil’s insistence that the Marathas be given Kunbi Other Backward Class (OBC) caste certificates has provoked strident counter-protests from the OBC community, who are fearful of the Maratha’s eating benefits from their 19% reservation pie.

