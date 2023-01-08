BJP demands apology from Bihar CM for “sexist” remark on population control

January 08, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - PATNA

The BJP has slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for saying that “men are careless and do not take responsibility about population control in the State, while women remain uneducated”, terming it a “sexist” remark which has tarnished the image of the State and the dignity of the CM’s post. The BJP demanded an “apology” from Mr. Kumar.

“ Mahilayen padh lengi tabhi yeh prajnan dar ghatega…abhi bhi wohi hai…jo mard log jis tarike se roj-roj karte hi rehta hai, usko dhyan mein nahi rehta ki bacchha paida nahi karna hai…Mahila padhi rehti hai to unko sab cheez ka gyan ho jata hai ki bhai kaise humko bachna hai (The fertility rate will come down only when women are educated...it is still the same…what men do carelessly everyday not keeping in mind that they should not have more children. If women are educated, they get knowledge of everything, even on how they have to protect themselves (from getting pregnant)”, Mr. Kumar said on Saturday. He was speaking in Hindi while addressing a public meeting of jeevika didis (women working with a rural livelihoods project) at Hajipur in Vaishali district as part of his ongoing Samadhan Yatra (solution journey) across the State.

Mr. Kumar’s remark provoked a sharp reaction from the Opposition BJP in the State. “Has Nitish Kumar forgotten the limitations of language morality? It was not expected from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to pass such remarks in the public domain. He must withdraw his sexist remark and express an apology for this,” demanded State BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand, who is also the party’s national general secretary for its Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha. “The words [that the] chief minister Nitish Kumar used [are the] height of insensitivity. He has tarnished the dignity of the post of chief minister,” tweeted State BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council.

Mr. Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) had severed its ruling alliance with the BJP in August 2022, in order to form a mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) government along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Congress and other smaller parties. Of late, Mr. Kumar has also been trying to forge unity among Opposition parties at the national level, against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Recently, the Bihar CM told media persons that he would think over embarking on a nationwide yatra to unite Opposition parties after the budget session of the State Assembly next month.

“But the question is, who is there to receive Mr. Kumar outside Bihar?” mocked BJP leader Mr. Choudhary.