BJP, Congress promises, announcements ‘deceptions’ to cover up failures, alleges Mayawati

October 08, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - Lucknow

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over the announcement of various poll planks ahead of Assembly and General elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati said that the electoral environment in the country has been affected because the various attractive promises made by the two national parties. She alleged that the two parties are raising the issues of caste Census, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and women reservation in order to cover up their failures.

The BSP chief described such promises and announcements as ‘deceptions’ from fundamental issues like inflation, poverty, unemployment, and corruption.

“The electoral environment has been affected because of various attractive promises made by the Congress and BJP before the next Assembly general elections. But the question is why the promises are being made now? Thus, they are less serious about the announcements, and it is more of deception,“ said Ms. Mayawati in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter).

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added the public will no longer be misled by such promises as these are considered as ‘hoax’.

“The people of the country are suffering from inflation, poverty, unemployment and corruption. But both the Congress and the BJP are trying to capitalise on caste census, OBC and women reservation ahead of the elections so that they can cover up their failures. But the public will no longer be misled as they will consider it a hoax,” she added.