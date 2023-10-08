HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP, Congress promises, announcements ‘deceptions’ to cover up failures, alleges Mayawati

The BSP chief described such promises and announcements as ‘deceptions’ from fundamental issues like inflation, poverty, unemployment, and corruption

October 08, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati chairs a meeting of party’s office bearers. File.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati chairs a meeting of party’s office bearers. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress over the announcement of various poll planks ahead of Assembly and General elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati said that the electoral environment in the country has been affected because the various attractive promises made by the two national parties. She alleged that the two parties are raising the issues of caste Census, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and women reservation in order to cover up their failures.

The BSP chief described such promises and announcements as ‘deceptions’ from fundamental issues like inflation, poverty, unemployment, and corruption.

“The electoral environment has been affected because of various attractive promises made by the Congress and BJP before the next Assembly general elections. But the question is why the promises are being made now? Thus, they are less serious about the announcements, and it is more of deception,“ said Ms. Mayawati in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter).

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added the public will no longer be misled by such promises as these are considered as ‘hoax’.

“The people of the country are suffering from inflation, poverty, unemployment and corruption. But both the Congress and the BJP are trying to capitalise on caste census, OBC and women reservation ahead of the elections so that they can cover up their failures. But the public will no longer be misled as they will consider it a hoax,” she added.

Related Topics

Bahujan Samaj Party / Uttar Pradesh / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.