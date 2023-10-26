HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP celebrates ‘Accession Day’ in J&K

BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabi says the Accession Day has existed since 1947. It was some local political parties that misguided youth, resulting in bloodshed and filling of graveyards, all these years

October 26, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
The Jammu & Kashmir unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members celebrate ‘Accession Day’ in Srinagar on October 26, 2023.

The Jammu & Kashmir unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members celebrate ‘Accession Day’ in Srinagar on October 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday celebrated October 26 as ‘Accession Day’ to commemorate the arrival of the Indian Army in Jammu & Kashmir on this day in 1947, followed by signing of the Instrument of Accession by then Dogra monarch Maharaja Hari Singh.

Senior BJP leaders addressed party supporters at Jawahar Nagar area in Srinagar. “The Accession Day has existed since 1947. It was some local political parties that misguided youth, resulting in bloodshed and filling of graveyards, all these years. These parties are still yearning for violence in Kashmir. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2019, ended their propaganda,” BJP leader Darakhshan Andrabi said.

Several Srinagar-based BJP leaders, who spoke on the occasion, said the day needs to be celebrated because Kashmir acceded to the Union of India permanently. “The Instrument of Accession was a monumental step endorsed by (National Conference leader) Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, formally merging the State of J&K with the union of India,” she said.

In Jammu, a function was held at the party headquarters. “The Congress and the National Conference (NC) institutionalised lies around the Accession Day. It was these parties that created hurdles and delayed accession of J&K with India in 1947. Otherwise, J&K would have acceded to India on August 15, 1947,” BJP leader G.L. Raina said. 

He said it was because of these political parties that the Maharaja faced humiliation and later exile in 1947. “The Accession Day is important to apprise people about the role played by these political parties in 1947,” he added.

The Central rule in J&K after August 5, 2019, designated October 26 as the Accession Day and declared it an official holiday. Meanwhile, J&K’s regional parties, the NC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), did not issue any statement on the occasion. 

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.