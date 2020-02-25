Other States

BJP appoints Deepak Prakash as Jharkhand unit chief

Mr. Prakash, a member of the RSS since 1973, succeeds Laxman Gilua.

The BJP on Tuesday appointed Deepak Prakash as the party’s Jharkhand unit president.

Mr. Prakash, a member of the RSS since 1973, succeeds Laxman Gilua.

The appointment, made by the party’s national president JP Nadda, will come into effect immediately, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a letter.

Mr. Prakash is currently the State unit’s general secretary. He has also held the posts of vice-president and secretary in the past.

Mr. Gilua, who lost the Lok Sabha elections from Singhbhum constituency, could not succeed in the recently-held Assembly polls from the Chakradharpur segment.

