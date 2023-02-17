BJD hits the street demanding removal of Jayanarayan Mishra as Leader of Opposition

February 17, 2023 02:05 am | Updated 02:05 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha on Thursday mounted pressure demanding the removal of Leader of the Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra from his post, a day after a police inspector alleged, she was assaulted by the BJP leader.

Hundreds of BJD cadres, especially members of the women’s wing, hit the street and burnt the effigy of Mr. Mishra.

“The post of Leader of the Opposition is a dignified post. The way Mr. Mishra attacked an on-duty police inspector should be condemned in the strongest possible words. He is involved in 14 criminal cases, including charges of murder,” said Sulochana Das, Mayor of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and BJD leader, here.

Many BJD workers rushed to the Circuit House, the government guest house, Sambalpur, anticipating the presence of Mr. Mishra. They shouted that Mr. Mishra lost his moral right to continue in the position of Leader of the Opposition.

On Wednesday, he was booked on charges of assaulting a woman inspector. The incident had taken place when Mr. Mishra was leading the party’s agitation on the issue of the deteriorating law and order situation in front of the office of Sambalpur District Collector.

In a video clip that captured the incident, the BJP leader was seen holding the face of Anita Pradhan, Inspector-in-charge of the Dhanupali police station, tightly and giving her a push.

“I received information that our women cadres were manhandled and shoved. When I tried to intervene in the matter, the woman police official stepped on my foot and pushed me angrily. Subsequently, I inquired about the police officer,” said Mr. Mishra after the incident.

Derogatory remarks

“He [Mr. Mishra] hurled derogatory personal remarks that I am corrupt and involved in cow trading. When I protested, Mr. Mishra tried slapping me and held my face by hand,” said Ms. Pradhan. Both the police inspector and the BJP lodged complaints against each other.

The Leader of the Opposition was booked under Sections 353, 354, 332 and 500 of the IPC.

Responding to the BJD’s agitation across the State, Mr. Mishra said there was a conspiracy being hatched against him, and the ruling party did not want him to continue in the post.