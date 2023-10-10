Bihar BJP chief calls Lalu Prasad a ‘political cancer’

October 10, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Patna

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit president Samrat Choudhary on Tuesday took a dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad by calling him “political cancer” of Bihar. Mr. Choudhary reacted on Mr. Prasad’s social media post in which he slammed all the leaders who are raising questions regarding the recently released caste based survey.

Mr. Prasad’s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav came down heavily on Mr. Choudhary and called him ‘son of Shakuni Mama’ referring both to Mr. Choudhary’s father Shakuni Choudhury, and to the devious uncle from Mahabharata.

Mr. Choudhary’s father Shakuni Choudhary was one of the founders of the Samata Party, and is considered a strong OBC leader from the Kushwaha community. Shakuni Choudhary has retired from active politics now.

On Monday, Mr. Prasad wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Those who are against caste survey are against humanity, social, economic and political equality and proportional representation. Such supporters of any kind of inequality and inequity are of unjust nature who want to maintain their perceived superiority from birth till death by taking away the rights of others solely on the basis of inborn caste superiority and arrogance. Cancer will not be cured by taking medicine of headache.”

Reacting to Mr. Prasad’s statement Mr. Choudhary said, “By sending him behind the bars in the fodder scam case, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has proved that the only political cancer existing in Bihar is Mr. Lalu Prasad. He is also the symbol of anarchy, terror, and hooliganism. He has been engaged in the caste frenzies since 1990. He is responsible for all the massacres that took place in Bihar. In the 2015 election, he had given the slogan of backward-forward in Bihar. Let me say that BJP will cure this political cancer in days to come.”

Mr. Yadav lost his cool when journalists asked him about the remark, and stressed that Mr. Choudhary has no status in comparison to Lalu Prasad.

“Who is Samrat Choudhary to speak? Does Samrat Choudhary have any status in front of Lalu ji? He is the son of Shakuni Mama,” Mr. Yadav retorted.