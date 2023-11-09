HamberMenu
Bihar Assembly passes bills to increase caste quota from 50% to 65%

Bills providing for the same in educational institutions and government jobs were passed unanimously through voice vote.

November 09, 2023 03:32 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - Patna

PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks during the Winter Session of the State Assembly, in Patna.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks during the Winter Session of the State Assembly, in Patna. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Bihar Assembly on November 9 approved a hike in quotas for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Extremely Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes from the existing 50% to 65%.

33% of legislators in Bihar are OBCs

Bills providing for the same in educational institutions and government jobs, drafted in the backdrop of a comprehensive caste survey conducted by the Nitish Kumar government, were passed unanimously through voice vote.

Also read: 95.49% people don’t own any vehicle, says Bihar caste survey report

According to the bills, the quota for STs will be doubled, from one to two per cent, while for SCs it will be raised from 16% to 20%.

For EBCs, the quota will be 25%, up from 18%, while for the OBCs, it will rise from 12% to 15%.

