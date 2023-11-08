HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bihar: 95.49% people don't own any vehicle, says caste survey report

The report said that 12.48 crore of the 13.07 crore people don’t own any vehicle.

November 08, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - Patna

PTI
The detailed report also threw light on migration from Bihar.

The detailed report also threw light on migration from Bihar. | Photo Credit: PTI

A whopping 95.49%% of people of Bihar don’t own any vehicle, while only 3.8% have two-wheelers and a minuscule 0.11% have cars, according to the caste survey report.

The detailed report, which also threw light on migration from Bihar, said that 45.78 lakh people are working in other states, while 2.17 lakh are abroad.

ALSO READ
33% of legislators in Bihar are OBCs

The report, which was tabled in both Houses of the Legislature on Tuesday, said that 12.48 crore of the 13.07 crore people don’t own any vehicle.

“Only 49.68 lakh people, or around 3.8% of the population, own two-wheelers, while just 5.72 lakh people, or 0.11%, have four-wheelers. Only 1.67 lakh people, or 0.13%, own tractors,” it stated.

A total of 11.99 lakh of the 2.01 crore people belonging to general category own two-wheelers.

ALSO READ
Bihar caste-based survey report | Poverty highest among Scheduled Castes, lowest among Kayasths

Of the 2.17 lakh people who have gone abroad, 23,738 are engaged in higher studies. Among those working in other countries, 76,326 people belong to the general category.

Similarly, 45,78,669 people from Bihar, or 3.5% of the population, are working in other states.

The Bihar government tabled a report on the economic condition of 215 Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes in the Legislature on Tuesday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bihar / Caste

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.