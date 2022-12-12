  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Ronaldo confirms his World Cup ‘dream ended’ with cryptic message on social media

Bhupendra Patel sworn in as 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat, PM Modi attends ceremony

Kanubhai Desai, Raghavji Patel, Rushikesh Patel and Balwantsinh Rajput took oath as Cabinet Ministers

December 12, 2022 02:27 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP leader Bhupendra Patel during the latter’s oath-taking ceremony as Gujarat Chief Minister in Gandhinagar on December 12, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP leader Bhupendra Patel during the latter’s oath-taking ceremony as Gujarat Chief Minister in Gandhinagar on December 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bhupendra Patel was sworn as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The other high-profile attendees of the oath-taking ceremony included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, top Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP ruled States.

Kanubhai Desai, Raghavji Patel, Rushikesh Patel, Balwantsinh Rajput, Kuvarji Bavalia, Mulubhai Bera, Kuber Dindor and Bhanuben Babaria took oath as Cabinet Ministers.

Parshottam Solanki, Bachubhai Khabad, Mukesh Patel, Praful Pansheriya, Bhikhusinh Parmar and Kunvarji Halpati took oath as Minister of State.

Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Panchal take oath as MoS with independent charge

Mr. Patel won a second term as MLA from the Ghatlodia Assembly seat in Ahmedabad district by 1.92 lakh votes in this year’s election. 

In September last year, he had replaced Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister.

The BJP registered a historic victory in Gujarat by clinching 156 seats in the 182-member House on Thursday, much higher than its tally of 99 seats in 2017.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Gujarat / state politics / politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.