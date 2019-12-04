BHU students resume dharna over Muslim teacher issue

Unsatisfied with the written explanation given by the administration, the students of the Banaras Hindu University protesting the appointment of a Muslim assistant professor in the Sanskrit Vidya Dharm Vijnan faculty have resumed their dharna.

The students had on November 22 called off their dharna 15 days after it began.

The students had ended their dharna after written assurances by officials that the administration would reply within 10 days to a list of queries submitted by them.

The memorandum submitted by the students primarily sought clarification on and details of the selection and shortlisting process for Mr. Khan’s appointment and if the screening was done impartially and as per the BHU Act 1915 and values of varsity founder Madan Mohan Malviya.

In its reply, a copy of which was shared by one of the protesting students on his social media profile, the administration clarified the shortlisting and appointment in the university were completed as per the “present BHU Act” and the UGC Regulations, 2018.

Shubham Tiwary, a Ph.D scholar leading the protests, said they were not satisfied with the reply.

‘Bid to fool us’

“We asked why wasn’t the BHU Act considered in the appointment. They responded by saying the UGC guidelines were followed. They just wrote down what they have been saying all along. In a way, they tried to make fools out of us,” Mr. Tiwary told The Hindu.

If their demands are not met, the students said they would boycott the upcoming examinations, scheduled for December 10.