Bengaluru start-up’s exposure visits to IITs aims to prevent student suicides

October 12, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

A Bengaluru-based start-up formed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences alumni has initiated a programme to address suicides among students by helping them to make informed career choices.

The programme, run by start-up Edvizo and designed by an IIT Guwahati alumnus, provides career clarity through exposure visits to the IITs across the country.

“Every year, more than 90 million students in India depend on private coaching centres to prepare for various competitive exams. These students flock to educational hubs such as Kota, Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune, and Guwahati in search of better educational opportunities. However, the pressure and expectations often lead to mental health issues and, in extreme cases, even suicide,” a spokesperson of the start-up said

According to the National Crime Records Bureau, the number of student suicides reached a five-year high in 2021, with more than 13,000 students taking their own lives. Since 2018, a total of 61 students died by suicide across the IITs, NITs, and IIMs.

“Data also show that in 2023 alone, 27 students have tragically taken their lives in Kota (Rajasthan), highlighting the urgency of addressing this issue,” he said.

Edvizo, he said, initiated the National Level Common Entrance Examination (NLCEE) programme to address the issue by providing the students with valuable insights into their potential career paths.

Parents too included

The NLCEE programme selects students based on their academic performance and potential, giving them the opportunity to stay on an IIT campus for four to five days. During their stay, they interact with IIT professors and students, visit various departments and laboratories, and gain a deeper understanding of different career paths.

“What makes the programme unique is that it extends the invitation not only to students but also to their parents. Edvizo covers all expenses for the trip, ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder this invaluable experience,” the spokesperson said.

In 2022, the start-up sent 30 students to IIT Bombay for a seven-day exposure visit and another 30 to IIT Guwahati.

These exposure visits provide students with first-hand knowledge about various career options, empowering them to make more informed decisions about their future. The experiences gained during these visits help students set higher aspirations and foster their overall personal and professional development, the start-up said.

(Those in distress can dial suicide prevention helpline at 9152987821)