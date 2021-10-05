Bengal violence: CBI, SIT submit probe reports before High Court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing post-poll violence in West Bengal, submitted their reports to the Calcutta High Court on Monday.

A Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Rajarshi Bharadwaj said that the CBI has registered 40 FIRs so far and filed chargesheets in seven cases.

“Status report has also been filed by CBI in a sealed cover. It was opened. Briefly it mentions that total 40 FIRs were registered. After investigation chargesheets have been filed in seven cases,” the order read. A five-judge Bench of the High Court on August 19 had directed CBI and SIT to investigate the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

‘Not consulted’

The High Court, however, pointed out that the SIT has not consulted retired Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Manjula Chellur who was appointed by the Court to oversee functioning of the SIT.

“Vide order dated September 03, 2021, we had requested Hon’ble Ms. Justice Manjula Chellur, retired Chief Justice of this Court to monitor working of SIT. However, it was not disputed that for the aforesaid purpose she was not taken into confidence,” the court said. The Bench also directed to provide security cover to Ms. Chellur considering the seriousness of the matter.

The Division Bench of the High Court also observed that there are no minutes of meeting of the SIT placed on record.