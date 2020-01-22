Resolution against CAA in Bengal Assembly on January 27

The Trinamool Congress government will bring a resolution against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the West Bengal Assembly at a special session on January 27, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Monday that her government would pass a resolution in the Assembly against the contentious Act.

Leaders of the Left parties and the Congress had suggested that a resolution against the CAA be passed at the single-day session of the Assembly held earlier this month.

‘Win-win situation’

Mr. Chatterjee appealed to the Left and the Congress to support the resolution. The Minister said it was not about who was the first to call for a resolution, but it was about standing in solidarity with the people.

“It is not about winning or losing; if we work for the people, it will be a win-win situation for all,” he said.

Leader of the Left Legislature Party Sujan Chakraborty, of the CPI(M), pointed out that the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala and the Congress government in Punjab had passed resolutions in their Assemblies against the Act. Questioning the delay in West Bengal, he said, “It seems the Trinamool Congress government was waiting for a nod from Delhi.”

In September last year, the West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution against the National Register of Citizens. The Left and Congress members backed the resolution, which was steered by the Trinamool Congress.