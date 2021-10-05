Baseer Ahmad Khan removed as advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor

His removal from the post came all of a sudden and the reasons behind it were not immediately known

The government relieved Baseer Ahmad Khan of the charge of advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor with immediate effect.

According to an order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir general administration department, Mr. Khan, a retired IAS officer of 2000 batch, was relieved of the charge following a communication from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Mr. Khan was made an advisor in March last year when G. C. Murmu was the Lt Governor, and he continued in the post under Mr. Murmu's successor Manoj Sinha.