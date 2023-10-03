HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Barman urges Pradyot to merge with Congress, assume role of State president

State party leader Sudip Roy Barman said he still considers TIPRA leader Pradyot Kishore Manikya as a member of the Indian National Congress

October 03, 2023 03:37 am | Updated 03:37 am IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali
Pradyot Kishore Manikya 

Pradyot Kishore Manikya  | Photo Credit: File

Congress on Monday invited Pradyot Kishore Manikya to merge his Tipraha Indigenous Peoples Regional Alliance (TIPRA) with it as party leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman said they would accept the royal scion as leader and were ready to work under his leadership.

“We have much respect for the royal family. It was Congress which made your (Pradyot’s) parents Members of Parliament,” Mr. Barman said while addressing a rally outside Congress Bhavan here organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Recalling that Mr. Manikya was in Congress for years, Mr. Barman stated that Congress had entrusted posts of PCC President and AICC Secretary to him for his leadership ability. “I want to assure him, we would stand shoulder to shoulder with him if he decides to make a comeback to Congress and lead the party,” he added.

Mr. Manikya left Congress in early 2020 after party high command cautioned him not to publicly speak on plights and rights of the indigenous people. After quitting he raised TIPRA in 2021 and led a massive win in elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) as it sailed through on its Greater Tipraland (separate state for minority indigenous people) plank.

The regional party also became the State’s main Opposition party after winning 13 seats in February 2023 assembly elections. The party recently shook by defections with senior leaders like Sridam Debbarma and Dinesh Debbarma deserting and reviving a small political outfit called Tipraland State Party (TSP).

The function to mark Gandhi Jayanti also welcomed former Minister and CPI leader Manindra Reang and several others from various parties. PCC President Asish Kumar Saha presided over the joining programme.

TIPRA has not yet officially responded to the merger call of the Congress. A party leader said ‘Bubagra’ (meaning king in the tribal Kokborok dialect) may speak on the issue.

Mr. Manikya was not available for comment but he posted an old photo featuring Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallavbhai Patel on his social media pages and captioned it stating “3 great men who shaped Bharat /India - We are a great country because the founders had a vision and the compassion for the nation . On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti we remember the father of the nation”.

Related Topics

Tripura

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.