Badal targets Punjab CM over Centre’s farm laws

‘Amarinder deliberately delaying legislation to negate them’

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday of deliberately delaying a legislation to negate the Centre’s agriculture sector laws.

“We were the first to make this demand more than ten days back. We had asked the Chief Minister to call a special session and bring in a legislation making the entire State a single market yard. The farm organisation were making this demand too, but the Chief Minister was delaying it on one pretext or the other,” said Mr. Badal

He said the Chief Minister should listen and understand the pain and anguish of the farmers and farm labourers. The State government should immediately scrap the provisions of the ‘anti farmer’ 2017 APMC Act, which was amended by the ruling Congress after assuming power.

AAP demands meeting

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), meanwhile, has written to the Chief Minister, asking for a meeting of all the stakeholders, including representatives of farmers’ organisations and agronomists, and all political parties to discuss the issue threadbare.

The party’s State president and MP, Bhagwant Mann, said the special Assembly session must be at least for seven days for a detailed discussion. The entire proceedings could be telecast live so that the people of Punjab could see for themselves what was being done.