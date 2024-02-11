GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique joins Ajit Pawar-led NCP days after quitting Congress

Baba Siddique was welcomed into the party fold by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and top NCP leaders, including the party working president Praful Patel and state unit president Sunil Tatkare

February 11, 2024 02:31 am | Updated 02:31 am IST - Mumbai:

PTI
Former Maharashtra Minister and Congress MLA Baba Siddique joins Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar’s faction) in the presence of party chief and State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, party MP Praful Patel and others, in Mumbai.

Former Maharashtra Minister and Congress MLA Baba Siddique joins Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar’s faction) in the presence of party chief and State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, party MP Praful Patel and others, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, on Saturday joined the Nationalist Congress Party, a major boost to the Ajit Pawar-led party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

He was welcomed into the party fold by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and top NCP leaders, including the party working president Praful Patel and state unit president Sunil Tatkare.

Mr. Siddique had quit the Congress earlier this week.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddique acknowledged the role of late Congress MP Sunil Dutt in his political career.

Siddique said he had consulted his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique and former Congress MP Priya Dutt before crossing over to the NCP.

A prominent Muslim face of the Mumbai Congress, Siddique had also served as a minister when the Congress-NCP coalition was in power in Maharashtra.

Speaking at the event, Pawar said, "We have not abandoned the Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar ideology and we are (of) secular (mindset)".

The NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, is a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti government, also comprising the BJP.

Although the NCP has joined the NDA, it has not deserted any of the ideals espoused by the party, Patel said.

The Siddique senior on Thursday declared his decision to end his 48-year-old association with the Grand Old Party.

"I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect," he stated.

During the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, he earned much praise for arranging highly sought-after medicines for needy patients.

The senior politician is also known for organising grand 'Iftar' parties which are attended by top Bollywood stars.

His son Zeeshan Siddique is currently a Congress MLA from Bandra (East). He is still with Congress.

However, before the senior Siddique joined the NCP, Pawar and other leaders of the party met at Zeeshan's office.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai / Nationalist Congress Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.