Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique quits Congress

February 08, 2024 11:57 am | Updated 12:32 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File picture of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique

File picture of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique | Photo Credit: X/@BabaSiddique

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique on Thursday said he has resigned from the Congress after being a member of the party for nearly five decades.

A prominent minority face of the Mumbai Congress, Mr. Siddique also served as a minister when the Congress-NCP coalition was in power.

Mr. Siddique in a post on X said, "I joined the Indian National Congress party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years. Today I resign from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress Party @INCIndia with immediate effect."

"There's a lot I would have liked to express but as they say some things are better left unsaid. I thank everyone who has been a part of this journey," he added.

The move comes days after the Election Commission of India recognised the Ajit Pawar faction as the real National Congress Party (NCP).

Mr. Siddique's son is currently a Congress MLA from Bandra (East) in Mumbai.

