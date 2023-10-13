HamberMenu
Ayodhya's age-old Ramlila returns to stage after year-long Covid break

A calendar event since 1964, the Ramlila was last staged on October 17, 2021

October 13, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - Ayodhya

ANI

The traditional Ramlila in Ayodhya, which has been a calendar event in the temple town around Dasar for the better part of six decades now, returned to the stage after a year-long and enforced hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The staging of the Ramlila resumed on October 12 at the Swami Shri Bhagwatcharya Smarak Sadan, under the auspices of the Sant Shri Tulsidas Ramlila Committee.

A calendar event since 1964, the Ramlila was last staged on October 17, 2021. However, it was stopped after the pandemic confined millions across the country indoors and locked down cities. Speaking to ANI, veteran Ayodhya seer Mahant Awadhesh Kumar Das Maharaj said the widely popular Ramlila returned to the stage at the initiative of the Sant Shri Tulsidas Ramlila Committee, one of the oldest bodies organising such events in the temple town.

He urged the devotees of Lord Ram to extend all help to ensure a successful and hassle-free staging of the Ramlila and imbibe his ideals and preachings into their day-to-day lives. The seer of Ayodhya and Hanumangarhi, Sanjay Das, Mahant Bindu Gaddacharya of Dashrath Mahal temple, Mahant Rasik Peethadhishwar of Janaki Mahal temple, Mahant Avadhesh Das Ji Maharaj of Bada Bhakta Mahal temple, along with political leaders including Ayodhya's MP, Mayor and MLAs were present at the staging of the Ramlila on October 12.

