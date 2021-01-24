Other States

U.P. playing key role in building Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 24 greeted the people of Uttar Pradesh on the State’s foundation day and said the State is playing an important role in building an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India).

Every year, January 24 is marked as the foundation day of UP.

“Best wishes to all the people of Uttar Pradesh on the foundation day of the State. A sacred land of sacrifice, tenacity, tradition and culture, this State is playing an important role today in building an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’,” Mr. Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

“I wish this State, moving towards all-round development, continues to scale new heights,” he said.

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2021 12:56:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/aviation-sector-workers-be-vaccinated-on-priority-after-health-workers-moca-to-mohfw/article33648588.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY