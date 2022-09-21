Assam, Mizoram to form border panels

The move is based on the formula adopted in Assam’s boundary disputes with Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh

Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Assam and Mizoram are in the process of forming regional committees to study the disputed sectors along the 164.6 km border between them.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement after meeting his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga in New Delhi on Wednesday for resolving the four-decade-old boundary issue.

“We discussed a gamut of issues pertaining to resolving our vexed border problem. We are also in the process of forming the regional panels to discuss and resolve the issue,” he said.

The meeting between the two Chief Ministers at the Assam House was primarily to review the minister-level talks held in Mizoram capital Aizawl on August 9.

“The progress of the talks has been satisfactory,” Mr. Zoramthanga said.

At least half a dozen people, mostly from Assam, have been killed in the conflicts along the Assam-Mizoram boundary since October 2020. There were flare-ups earlier too.

The Chief Minister also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and apprised him of a slew of development initiatives and schemes in Assam. These included the status of a tunnel under the Brahmaputra River connecting Kaliabor and Jamuguri.

Mr. Sarma also invited the Prime Minister to the concluding function of the 400 th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, to be held in New Delhi on November 24. Lachit Borphukan was a 17 thcentury Ahom general who thwarted several attacks by the Mughals.