Watch | What is Assam-Mizoram border conflict?

A video explainer on the border conflict between the northeastern states of Assam and Mizoram

On July 26, violence erupted at the borders of the northeastern states of Assam and Mizoram due to a sudden escalation of a border dispute. Five Assam Police personnel were killed and at least 60 persons were injured when Assam and Mizoram policemen allegedly fired at each other.

There have been many violent clashes in the past in connection with the Assam-Mizoram border dispute including a major one that occurred in October 2020

The history of these clashes dates back to 1972, when Mizoram was carved out of Assam as a Union Territory resulting in a border dispute. There have been several rounds of talks between the two States since 1995, but none of them succeeded in resolving the issue.