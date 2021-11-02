Other States

Assam, Meghalaya CMs to visit disputed border areas

A file picture of a meeting between Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma along with their State Cabinet Ministers and officials, on Assam-Meghalaya border dispute.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya are expected to visit some of the disputed areas along the boundary between the two States towards a permanent settlement.

There are 12 areas of dispute along the 884.9-km border but the Governments have targeted six of the “less complicated” areas for resolving.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said he had a telephonic conversation with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma. “We will choose one or two locations for a joint visit by November 15,” he said.

The two Governments had a few months ago formed regional committees comprising the local MLAs and officials. These committees were tasked with meeting the villagers in the disputed areas, recording their views and submitting reports for perusal and discussion at a higher level.

Confidence-building measure

The reports were scheduled to be submitted on October 30 but got delayed because of the byelections to eight Assembly seats in the two States. They are likely to be submitted after the two Chief Ministers visit any two of the three locations both have listed.

The joint visit has been planned as a confidence-building measure, officials said.

Assam and Meghalaya have agreed to resolve the boundary disputes amicably under a give-and-take policy. The six areas of differences are Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata and Ratacherra.


