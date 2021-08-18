Floods hit 5 districts in Assam

22,000 people displaced; 770 take shelter in relief camps

Belated floods have affected five districts in Assam, temporarily displacing 22,022 people and forcing 770 of them to take shelter in relief camps, officials said.

The districts are Bongaigaon and Chirang in western Assam and Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur in eastern Assam. Dhemaji is the worst affected district.

An update by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday said 10 relief camps had been set up across four affected districts. There was no loss of life, it said.

The report said the Brahmaputra and some of its tributaries were flowing above the danger mark at certain stretches. A breach in the river embankment caused much of the damage in Bongaigaon district.