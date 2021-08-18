Other States

Floods hit 5 districts in Assam

An one-horned rhino wades through the first wave of flood water in Pobitora Wildlife sanctuary in Morigaon district of Assam on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.   | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Belated floods have affected five districts in Assam, temporarily displacing 22,022 people and forcing 770 of them to take shelter in relief camps, officials said.

The districts are Bongaigaon and Chirang in western Assam and Dhemaji, Dibrugarh and Lakhimpur in eastern Assam. Dhemaji is the worst affected district.

An update by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday said 10 relief camps had been set up across four affected districts. There was no loss of life, it said.

The report said the Brahmaputra and some of its tributaries were flowing above the danger mark at certain stretches. A breach in the river embankment caused much of the damage in Bongaigaon district.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2021 8:18:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/floods-hit-5-districts-in-assam/article35982476.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY