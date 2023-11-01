ASI text for plaques identifying Santiniketan as heritage site also does not mention Tagore

November 01, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 12:08 pm IST - Kolkata

The text from the Archaeological Survey of India, marking Santiniketan as a UNESCO-recognised heritage site, has arrived and it does not mention any names, including that of Rabindranath Tagore, whose family founded the settlement and who made the township popular by setting up Visva-Bharati University there over a century ago.

The text, in Bengali, Hindi and English, is general in nature and merely says that the site deserves protection for the benefit of humanity. According to Visva-Bharati authorities, this is how texts read world over in UNESCO-recognised heritage sites and that names of historical figures associated with it are hardly ever mentioned.

The text, which has been sent by ASI to Visva-Bharati via the Ministry of Culture, reads: “Santiniketan complex has been inscribed upon the World Heritage List of the convention concerning the protection of the world cultural and natural heritage. Inscription on this list confirms the universal value of a cultural or natural site which deserves protection for the benefit of all humanity.”

This will be inscribed — in the three languages — on plaques and placed by Visva-Bharati in three locations in Santiniketan: near the Upasana Griha (prayer hall), Rabindra Bhavana, and Patha Bhavana.

The absence of Tagore’s name is likely to prolong the noise being generated over Santiniketan, or abode of peace. A few weeks ago, the Central-run Visva-Bharati had placed plaques in these three locations, identifying the place as “UNESCO-inscribed World Heritage Site.” These plaques carried the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (also the Chancellor of the university) and Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty.

Detractors of the Vice-Chancellor and the opponents of the Bharatiya Janata Party immediately attacked the administration for not including Rabindranath Tagore’s name, saying the V-C was promoting himself and erasing Tagore. The university authorities, on the other hand, said that those plaques had been erected only temporarily until Archaeological Survey of India’s text arrived, and that the names of the Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor were included merely to authenticate those plaques.

Initially the noise was generated by people within the university, particularly the Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association, which is a strong critic of the Vice-Chancellor, but soon those plaques became a bone of contention between the university and the State Government, with the V-C writing a strong letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and she accusing him of narcissism.

But now that formal ASI-approved plaques will come up soon in Santiniketan with no names figuring in it, it is likely that decibel levels will go up in what is known as the abode of peace.