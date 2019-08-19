As rain lashes Punjab, NDRF, SDRF stationed in Jalandhar villages

With several places in Punjab witnessing a flood-like situation after incessant rain during the past 48 hours, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been stationed at villages in Jalandhar.

“ Keeping in view the alarming situation due to the release of 2,40,000 cusecs of water from Ropar Headworks, Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma has ordered the stationing of companies of the NDRF and the SDRF at vulnerable points in Shahkot, Nakodar and Phillaur, “ said an official statement.

The Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police Navjot Singh, who inspected the water level at Phillaur bridge and at Danewal village in Shahkot in Sunday night, said that 50 expert swimmers and divers of the NDRF had been stationed at Shahkot. Likewise 42 expert swimmers and divers of the SDRF had been stationed at Nakodar sub-division. If needed, a company of the NDRF would be pressed into service from Ladowal for Phillaur sub-division, he said.

“Army authorities have also been requested to station their companies at all these sub-division so that they could help the administration in case of any need. Rescue centres have been established for evacuees in every sub-division where requisite provisions of food and shelter have been made. Besides, medical teams have been deployed at all the centres,” added the statement.

A major breach at four places in Bholewal, Meowal and other areas near Phillaur was reported on the intervening night of August 18 and 19. Four people have been rescued from Nawan Khera village, according to the statement.