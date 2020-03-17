Other States

Arunachal school shut down indefinitely after boy’s death

The school in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district where a Class VI student died of unnatural causes has been shut down indefinitely.

A local court on Monday sent three employees of the school to judicial custody while the Juvenile Justice Board sent four minors held in the case to a juvenile home in East Siang district’s Pasighat, the district’s Superintendent of Police Jimmy Chiram said.

The boy was found dead in the bathroom of the hostel at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya in the Sher area near Kimin town on Friday evening. Officials investigating the case said bullying could have been one of the reasons behind the boy’s death.

