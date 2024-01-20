Arunachal Pradesh Congress urges people to join Rahul Gandhi's Yatra

January 20, 2024 04:31 am | Updated 04:31 am IST - Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh Congress president Nabam Tuki on Friday appealed to the people of the state to join the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The Yatra will reach Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday afternoon, from Lakhimpur in neighbouring Assam.

“Become a ‘Nyay Yodha’ and carry the message of love and harmony and awaken the nation’s conscience to crippling inequality, brutal social polarisation and violent authoritarianism. Let’s walk together to fight hatred and fear!” said Tuki, a former chief minister.

He alleged that the last 10 years of "grave injustice" by the BJP government has severely hurt people, democracy and the Constitution.

“Unprecedented unemployment has shattered the dreams and future of our youth," he said claiming that poor and middle-class people lost their savings due to the price rise.

"Income inequality is at its peak,” Tuki alleged in a statement.

While the SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities and poor people have been deceived, autonomous institutions have been subjugated, the Congress leader claimed.

Central agencies such as ED, CBI, and the Income Tax department are being used against the opposition, Tuki alleged.

Mr. Gandhi along with party leaders and workers will arrive at Doimukh in Papum Pare district of the Northeastern state from Lakhimpur at around 2 PM on Saturday and will interact with public at the SDO ground.

From Doimukh, Mr. Gandhi would reach Naharlagun by bus and interact with street vendors at Six KM, sources said.

The Congress leader would then move towards Nyokum Lapang from where he would embark on a foot march to the Malo Tarin government higher secondary school ground to address a public rally.

Mr. Gandhi would also address a press conference at Itanagar on the same day.

Mr. Gandhi will leave the state capital on Sunday morning through Hollongi.

The 6,713-km-long march, led by the Congress MP, commenced from Manipur on January 14 and will culminate on March 20 in Mumbai.

The yatra is planned to cover 110 districts in 15 states of the country.