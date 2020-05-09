Army will not be called into Mumbai, assures Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the Army will not be called into Mumbai, setting speculation at rest. Mr. Thackeray, however, said he may seek additional forces from the Centre in order to give overworked police personnel a break.

Mr. Thackeray did not specify whether restrictions in Maharashtra will be tightened in the coming days, but said we cannot live with the virus forever, and needed to observe the lockdown in the strictest possible manner.

“I have been hearing that several rumours about the Army being called into Mumbai are floating around. Why do we need the Army in Mumbai? As you all know, everything I have done till now, is after taking you all into confidence. I will continue to do so. We implemented the lockdown in a step by step manner. Therefore, we do not require the army. Every citizen is a soldier. There will be no such step,” said Mr. Thackeray in his social media address.

He said there should not be any confusion on the issue. “All our agencies are working under tremendous stress, including the police. Some have fallen ill, and unfortunately, a few have lost their lives. They too need rest. I am thinking of asking the Centre to provide additional forces to give some rest to the State’s police in phases,” he said.

Some might interpret this as a call to the Army, he said. “Do not misinterpret it. This is not about calling the Army. This is to give police personnel some rest,” he said.

The CM said the lockdown could not be extended forever. “We have to be strict in following restrictions once and for all. We have to prepare to finish this virus forever,” he said.

With more relaxations comes the need to observe greater precautions, he said. Even though some people are saying we will have to live with the novel coronavirus forever, the CM said he did not believe that. “It depends on how strictly you follow the lockdown. The more you do so, the earlier it will end,” he said.

Taking note of a video from Sion hospital where bodies were allegedly kept near COVID-19 patients, Mr. Thackeray warned that mismanagement of this kind would not be tolerated. “Doctors are doing great work. If they need anything, they should let us know. But don’t force us to take action,” he said.

Referring to Friday’s incident of over 16 labourers getting mowed down by a goods train, Mr. Thackeray said it was “upsetting”. “We are in talks with other State governments about transporting labour. Trains and buses have been organised, and some have even completed their journey. But I appeal to everyone to not believe rumours. We will send you all home. But please be patient. We are doing everything possible for this,” he said.

The CM also said isolation facilities were being set up at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and Goregaon Exhibition Centre. “We may need a place to keep asymptomatic patients. Also, the monsoon must be taken into consideration. Hospitals should not fall short of beds,” he said.

The government has asked Central agencies such as the armed forces, Mumbai Port Trust and Indian Railways to share their hospitals as isolation chambers for patients.

He said that even though the State has seen over 18,000 COVID-19-positive patients, more than 3,250 patients have recovered.