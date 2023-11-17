HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anti-terror operation in Jammu & Kashmir's Kulgam enters second day

“Gunshots were exchanged on Friday after a night-long lull at Samno in Nehama area of Kulgam,” officials said.

November 17, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - Srinagar

PTI
Security personnel stand guard near the encounter site in Samnoh village of Kulgam district.

Security personnel stand guard near the encounter site in Samnoh village of Kulgam district. | Photo Credit: ANI

The anti-terror operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir entered the second day on November 17 with security forces tightening the cordon in the area to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

“Gunshots were exchanged on Friday after a night-long lull at Samno in Nehama area of Kulgam,” officials said.

“The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Nehama village of Kulgam following information about the presence of terrorists in the area on November 16,” the officials said.

“The search operation turned into a gunbattle as the terrorists opened fire towards the security personnel,” they added. “While the security forces maintained a tight cordon around the area where the terrorists are trapped, the operation was suspended overnight,” the officials said.

“No report of any casualty has so far been received,” the officials said, adding further details are awaited.

“Three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Toiba — two locals and a foreigner — are believed to be trapped in the cordoned area,” sources said. However, officials refused to confirm or deny it.

Related Topics

Jammu / Jammu and Kashmir / act of terror / terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.