Antarrashtriya Hindu Mahasabha U.P. chief shot dead in Lucknow

The killing appeared to be a fallout of some family dispute, police said.

The Uttar Pradesh unit head of Antarrashtriya Hindu Mahasabha was shot dead here by unknown assailants on Sunday when he was out on a morning walk, police said.

A police official said Ranjeet Bachchan, 40, was killed in an area which falls under the jurisdiction of the Hazratganj police station.

He added that the killing prima facie appeared to be a fallout of some family dispute, but the police are investigating all possible angles.

Sources said Bachchan was earlier associated with the Samajwadi Party.

Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh
Feb 2, 2020

