AMU winter vacation extended, no new opening date announced

The winter vacation of Aligarh Muslim University has been extended. The university was scheduled to open on January 6. No new date has been given.

On December 15, the winter vacation was advanced by a week and hostels were vacated after several students were injured in a clash with the police after a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act allegedly turned violent.

An official statement from the public relations office of AMU said due to overall prevailing situation, winter vacation of Aligarh Muslim University for students as well as for the teaching staff, had been extended and the university would not be opening on January 6, 2020.

The decision was taken at a consultative meeting of the Deans of Faculties, Principals of Colleges and Polytechnics and other functionaries of the university under the chairmanship of AMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Tariq Mansoor on Wednesday.

“A detailed schedule for opening of the university in a phased manner, the conduct of remaining examinations which could not be held in December 2019, commencement of classes for the next semester and the duration of the summer vacation shall be notified by the university in due course of time so that there is no academic loss to the students,” said Mujib Ullah Zuberi, Controller of Examination.

He added that students are advised to regularly visit the university website.

Sources said the university administration was waiting for the situation to defuse. “There are 10 thousand non-resident students, many of whom are still carrying on peaceful protest. Many resident students didn’t leave the city and continued to stay with their friends,” said a source requesting anonymity.

Over 60 injured

Over 60 people, including 40 students, AMU security staff and policemen, were injured in the violence. At least four students who received serious injuries are still being treated.

A number of injured students had alleged that police and the Rapid Action Police indulged in excesses. Police have booked 56 persons, including a number of students, for holding a protest which later turned violent.

