Amphan toll in West Bengal 80, says Mamata Banerjee

A family stands inside their damaged house in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, at Kharagpur in West Midnapore district, Thursday, May 21, 2020.

A family stands inside their damaged house in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, at Kharagpur in West Midnapore district, Thursday, May 21, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister announces a compensation of ₹2.5 lakh to kin of deceased.

At least 80 people died in West Bengal due to super cyclone Amphan, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said late on May 21.

Sixty-one of them died in the districts and 19 in Kolkata, she added.

The families of the deceased will be given a compensation of ₹2.5 lakh, while a fund of ₹1,000 crore had been created, Ms. Banerjee said.

Also read | A double disaster: On a cyclone amid the coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the State on May 22. He will make an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit districts with the Chief Minister and later head to Odisha.

At least seven districts have been badly hit, according to the administration.

It is expected that the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister will discuss an economic package to address the ongoing crisis. The State is expecting a package from the Centre to boost the economy and employment.

“Financial situation is bad. We have not received anything from the Centre... [we have] hardly any income. We had to spend everything from the State coffers. I do not know how we can sustain like this,” the Chief Minister said.

Ms. Banerjee said the region last witnessed a similar calamity in 1737.

Following the meeting with the Prime Minister, Ms. Banerjee will participate in a video conference with the leaders of the Opposition parties convened by Sonia Gandhi.

