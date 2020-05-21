National

Cyclone Amphan | No stone will be left unturned to help those affected by cyclone: PM

In this video grab made out of DD News, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi on May 12, 2020.

In this video grab made out of DD News, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in New Delhi on May 12, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The cyclone has left at least 12 people dead and damaged infrastructure in West Bengal.

No stone will be left unturned in helping those affected by cyclone ‘Amphan’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Also read: Watch | Cyclone Amphan crosses West Bengal coast near Sunderbans

“Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan,” the prime minister tweeted.

In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal, he said.

“Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy,” he said.

National Disaster Response Force teams are working in the cyclone-affected parts, he pointed out.

“Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government. No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected,” he said.

The prime minister said his thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of the cyclone.

Also read: 72 killed in Cyclone Amphan fury, 15 dead in Kolkata alone

The authorities, Modi said, are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected.

“I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest,” he said.

