Amit Shah to visit Gujarat for 2 days

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Gujarat for two days during which he would launch a scheme pertaining to organic farming on January 15 a state BJP leader said on January 13.

Mr. Shah is expected to arrive here on January 13 night and there are no public events planned during his visit, state BJP's media coordinator Yagnesh Dave said.

Though Mr. Shah celebrates 'Uttarayan' festival by flying kites with family members and party workers every year on January 14, the minister will stay away from the celebrations on January 14 in the wake of the death of a close relative, he said.

"Mr. Shah would mostly remain at his residence in the city on January 14. On January 15, he will launch an organic farming scheme at an event to be held at Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's official residence in Gandhinagar," he said.

Mr. Shah, who is a Member of Parliament from Gandhinagar, is also likely to review the progress of various developmental works and implementation of government schemes in his constituency, according to sources.